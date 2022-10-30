State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,589.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,472.93.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

