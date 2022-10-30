State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.