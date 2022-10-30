State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.31 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE DD opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

