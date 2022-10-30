State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.40 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Trading Up 4.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

MSCI opened at $474.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.69.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

