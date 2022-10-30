State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,708,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $181.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day moving average is $167.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

