State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

GPN stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 696.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

