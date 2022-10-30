State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

