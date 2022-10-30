State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,194 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $291.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.42 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

