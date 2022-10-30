State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.20.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

