Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.66 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Status has a market cap of $98.66 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.028676 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,455,369.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

