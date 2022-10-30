Steem Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.81 million and $10.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021714 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00271544 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00121262 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00718384 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00571532 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00233742 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
