Stephens Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $230.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.90.

NYSE NSC opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.21. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

