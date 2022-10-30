Stephens Trims PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price to $29.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PACW. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

