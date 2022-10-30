Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $325.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

