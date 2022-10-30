Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.13.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.4 %

CAT stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

