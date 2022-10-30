Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,216 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE T opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

