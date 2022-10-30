Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $326.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

