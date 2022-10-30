Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90.

