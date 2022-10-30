Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $198.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

