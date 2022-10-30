Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of APA worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $12,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.