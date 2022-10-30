Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Essex LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 122.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

GS stock opened at $341.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

