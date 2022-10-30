Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Shares of HON opened at $204.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

