Stifel Nicolaus Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $48.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,093,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

