StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

