StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.