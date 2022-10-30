StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.46.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
