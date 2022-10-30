StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

