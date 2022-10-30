StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Price Performance
NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
