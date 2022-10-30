StockNews.com Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

