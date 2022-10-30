StockNews.com Upgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $32.70 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

