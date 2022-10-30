Stone Point Capital LLC Has $261.48 Million Stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Stone Point Capital LLC increased its stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. HireRight comprises about 12.0% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone Point Capital LLC owned approximately 652.52% of HireRight worth $261,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HireRight by 44.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 741,909 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get HireRight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

HireRight Price Performance

HRT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 173,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,043. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HireRight Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.