Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VOOV stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 147,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.