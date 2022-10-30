Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,952. The firm has a market cap of $386.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

