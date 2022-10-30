Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 12,132,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,576,385. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

