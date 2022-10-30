Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,071. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

