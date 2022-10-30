STP (STPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.19 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $74.67 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,716.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00047034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04244475 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,102,133.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

