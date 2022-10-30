STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.68 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, STP has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $74.68 million and $3.04 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,782.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00045164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022057 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004779 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00255488 BTC.

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04281538 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,370,827.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

