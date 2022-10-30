STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.03 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $74.03 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,662.71 or 1.00010515 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007848 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003596 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006536 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015592 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00054497 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00045073 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022140 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004802 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
STP Token Profile
STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.
Buying and Selling STP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
