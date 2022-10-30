STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.03 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $74.03 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04244475 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,102,133.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

