Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $229.23 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

