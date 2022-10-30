Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.00

Substratum (SUB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Substratum has a market cap of $279,279.41 and $63.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,715.59 or 0.99995989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00046179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085067 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.