Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237.0 days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

SULZF opened at $59.65 on Friday. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $108.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

