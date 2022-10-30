Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237.0 days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
SULZF opened at $59.65 on Friday. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $108.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83.
About Sulzer
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sulzer (SULZF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.