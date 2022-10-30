Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 918,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.8 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of DNPUF remained flat at $6.97 during midday trading on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

