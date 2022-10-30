Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

