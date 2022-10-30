Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.3% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

