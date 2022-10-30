Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in General Electric by 278.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 471,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.33 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.