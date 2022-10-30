Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

