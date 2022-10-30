Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,251 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

