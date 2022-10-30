Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,375 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.