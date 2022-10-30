Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

