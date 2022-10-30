Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.23.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
SLF stock opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.87. The company has a market cap of C$34.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.
Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,455.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Featured Stories
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.