SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 577,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. 459,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,688. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

